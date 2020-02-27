Global  

Coronavirus updates: China's new cases drop below 100

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The WHO has described the growing number of countries outside China reporting their first cases as "deeply concerning." Public health authorities are struggling to contain the epidemic. Follow DW for the latest updates.
China reports dwindling new cases, pivots to control risk from overseas

China reported on Wednesday another drop in new coronavirus cases as its attention turns to controlling the risk of infection from abroad, as clusters of the...
Reuters Also reported by •Indian Express

Coronavirus: China's new problem as cases confirmed on almost every continent

Coronavirus: China's new problem as cases confirmed on almost every continentThe coronavirus has now been detected on every continent on Earth except Antarctica, leading to new fears in China about how to keep the virus out.With Brazil...
New Zealand Herald

