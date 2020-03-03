Global  

Woody Allen's memoir release canned by publisher days after employee walkout

SBS Saturday, 7 March 2020
Hachette Book Group decided to cancel the planned release following days of public criticism and a walkout by employees.
News video: Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir

Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir 00:48

 Ronan Farrow has condemned executives at his publisher Hachette after they announced plans to release his father Woody Allen's memoir.

Publishing house staff stage walk-out over Woody Allen memoir [Video]Publishing house staff stage walk-out over Woody Allen memoir

Staff at publishing house Little, Brown and Company staged a walkout on Thursday to protest plans to release Woody Allen's memoir.

Woody Allen's long-delayed memoir set for release [Video]Woody Allen's long-delayed memoir set for release

Woody Allen's memoir will finally be published in the U.S. next month, after multiple publishers reportedly rejected it last year.

Recent related news from verified sources

Publisher drops Woody Allen's memoir amid Ronan Farrow criticism, employee protests

Hachette Book Group has decided not to move forward with publishing Woody Allen's memoir intended for release in April.
After Woody Allen's Memoir Was Signed, Book Publisher's Employees Walk Out

Two days after Ronan Farrow announced he "can't work with" Hachette Book Group after its acquisition of Woody Allen's memoir, employees of the publishing house...
Tweets about this

llbbsmith

He's my President!🇺🇸 RT @CABRAXAS10: Woody Allen's been dumped by his publisher. Hachette Book Group had agreed to release Woody's memoir 'Apropos of Nothing' -… 1 minute ago

chicagotribune

Chicago Tribune Woody Allen’s publisher has canceled the planned release of his memoir following days of criticism focused on alleg… https://t.co/0DSxz4Gd1G 2 minutes ago

BangkokPostNews

Bangkok Post NEW YORK: A leading publisher on Friday scrapped plans to release the autobiography of filmmaker Woody Allen, who h… https://t.co/puZkrwDrEf 6 minutes ago

NarryLevels

Struggle RT @ajplus: Woody Allen's publisher dropped his memoir after staff walkouts. His daughter, Dylan Farrow, says he molested her as a child,… 8 minutes ago

FireAndFury777

FireAndFury RT @Tinman1295: Well he is actually a F'N pervert/diddler... Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir. https://t.co/F8aMr56m… 9 minutes ago

ABC6

ABC6 News Desk Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir https://t.co/sJNasOUWCm 15 minutes ago

KCBD11

KCBD NewsChannel11 Woody Allen’s publisher has decided to cancel the planned release of his memoir “Apropos of Nothing.” The announcem… https://t.co/qszdBEV5iv 15 minutes ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express RT @ieEntertainment: Woody Allen’s book was scheduled to come out next month https://t.co/No1CZ28pja 20 minutes ago

