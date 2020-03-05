KTVB.COM No. 5 San Diego State beats Boise State 81-68, advances to MWC title game https://t.co/5VvOc9RWZ7 9 minutes ago Debbra Seehafer "No. 5 San Diego State Advances to MWC Title Game" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Vt8epehWGe 15 minutes ago Dizzed.com No. 5 San Diego State advances to MWC title game https://t.co/qH75yzdEOR 29 minutes ago 97.3 The Fan What a night for San Diego sports. San Diego State advances to the MWC Tournament title game and the Padres walk it… https://t.co/O1fVWKcMnt 35 minutes ago Coach Billy Carson No. 5 San Diego State advances to MWC title game https://t.co/q5cNdsr81c https://t.co/MxKosX99BH 38 minutes ago Jeremy Mauss RT @MWCwire: San Diego State advances to MW title game after topping Boise State https://t.co/JWuHKwTOFY 48 minutes ago Mountain West Wire San Diego State advances to MW title game after topping Boise State https://t.co/JWuHKwTOFY 56 minutes ago Expert Sports San Diego State advances to the MWC championship where they will meet the winner of Utah State and Wyoming. Yes you… https://t.co/LUFQ37sVux 1 hour ago