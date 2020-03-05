No. 5 San Diego State advances to MWC title game

Global  

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Malachi Flynn had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, KJ Feagin added 21 points and six rebounds and No. 5 San Diego State beat Boise State 81-68 on Friday night to advance to the Mountain West Tournament championship game for the third straight year. The top-seeded Aztecs (30-1) made 15 […]
Credit: WAPT - Published < > Embed
News video: State Basketball Finals Night Two Recap

State Basketball Finals Night Two Recap 02:11

 The Callaway Chargers become the 5A state champions in boys basketball with a big win over Center Hill. The Brookhaven girls fall short to Columbus in the girls title game.

The Southwest Lady Patriots fell to the Douglass Astros, 56-46, Thursday in the 2A state title game at the Macon Centreplex.

Following the state's first reported death from the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a State of Emergency as part of the state's response to the outbreak and said a cruise ship with..

San Diego State have the resources to make a run in the NCAA tournament and remain the most successful program in California over the past 10 years
