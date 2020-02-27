Hellebuyck gets 6th shutout, Jets top Golden Knights 4-0

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for his league-leading sixth shutout of the season, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night. Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and an assist, Kyle Connor got his team-leading 36th goal and Mathieu Perreault […] 👓 View full article

