Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Opelka beats Istomin in opening match of Davis Cup qualifier

Opelka beats Istomin in opening match of Davis Cup qualifier

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
HONOLULU (AP) — Reilly Opelka of the United States beat Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-2, 7-5 in the opening match of a Davis Cup qualifier Friday night. Opelka, 22, who made his Davis Cup debut last year, breezed through the match in 1 hour, 21 minutes. He had a strong service game, including 10 aces, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa [Video]England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa

England cricket captain Heather Knight says the team are looking forward to playing their T20 World Cup opening match against South Africa at the WACA in Perth, Australia.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Tranmere v Manchester United: FA Cup match preview [Video]Tranmere v Manchester United: FA Cup match preview

A preview featuring stats and manager comments from the upcoming FA Cup match between Tranmere and Manchester United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Opelka beats Istomin in opening match of Davis Cup qualifier

Reilly Opelka of the United States beat Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-2, 7-5 in the opening match of a Davis Cup qualifier
FOX Sports

Davis Cup qualifier: Australia leads Brazil 2-0 after Day 1

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — John Millman came from a set and break down to beat Thiago Seyboth Wild 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2 to give Australia a 2-0 lead over Brazil...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Japan TodayMid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rappinmitch_

Rappin Mitch Opelka beats Istomin in opening match of Davis Cup qualifier https://t.co/k7Add8g2a8 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.