Opelka beats Istomin in opening match of Davis Cup qualifier
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () HONOLULU (AP) — Reilly Opelka of the United States beat Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-2, 7-5 in the opening match of a Davis Cup qualifier Friday night. Opelka, 22, who made his Davis Cup debut last year, breezed through the match in 1 hour, 21 minutes. He had a strong service game, including 10 aces, […]
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — John Millman came from a set and break down to beat Thiago Seyboth Wild 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2 to give Australia a 2-0 lead over Brazil... Seattle Times Also reported by •Japan Today •Mid-Day
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Rappin Mitch Opelka beats Istomin in opening match of Davis Cup qualifier https://t.co/k7Add8g2a8 12 minutes ago