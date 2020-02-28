Minlend helps San Francisco oust Loyola Marymount in WCC

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Charles Minlend scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half as San Francisco grabbed the lead early and kept going, eliminating Loyola marymount from the second round of the West Coast Conference 82-53 on Friday night. Fifth-seeded San Francisco (21-11) faces No. 4 seed Pacific in a quarterfinal Saturday, […]

