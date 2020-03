Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched another load of station supplies for NASA late Friday night and nailed its 50th rocket landing. The Falcon rocket blasted off with 4,300 pounds (1,950 kilograms) of equipment and experiments for the International Space Station. Just minutes later, the spent first-stage booster made a dramatic midnight landing back […] 👓 View full article