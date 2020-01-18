Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Matthew Tkachuk sets up Flames in 3-2 victory over Coyotes

Matthew Tkachuk sets up Flames in 3-2 victory over Coyotes

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau, T.J. Brodie and Mikael Backlund scored, Matthew Tkachuk assisted on all of the goals and the Calgary Flames beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Friday night. The Flames are 6-3-1 in their last 10. They moved within three points of Pacific Division-leading Vegas and a point behind second-place Edmonton. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brady takes home 1st victory over Matthew as Tkachuk family watches on [Video]Brady takes home 1st victory over Matthew as Tkachuk family watches on

Brothers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk squared off again, with Brady scoring and leading the Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 over the Calgary Flames with the entire Tkachuk family looking on

Credit: NHL     Duration: 04:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tkachuk's 3-assist night helps Flames claim key victory against Coyotes

Matthew Tkachuk assisted on all three Calgary Flames goals in a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.