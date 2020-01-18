Matthew Tkachuk sets up Flames in 3-2 victory over Coyotes

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau, T.J. Brodie and Mikael Backlund scored, Matthew Tkachuk assisted on all of the goals and the Calgary Flames beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Friday night. The Flames are 6-3-1 in their last 10. They moved within three points of Pacific Division-leading Vegas and a point behind second-place Edmonton. […]

