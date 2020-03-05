Independent Travel Easter Island statue destroyed after man crashes into it with truck https://t.co/9b5okkBF9i 33 minutes ago Brian B. Anger on Easter Island after truck crashes into sacred stone statue https://t.co/TNoX9EB1TF 38 minutes ago Nikita Easter Island statue destroyed after man crashes into it with truck https://t.co/7g9Fo9DEGQ 56 minutes ago Trending Truck Crashes Into an Easter Island Statue https://t.co/il6LIGLsT4 1 hour ago Tommy Thompson Truck Crashes Into an Easter Island Statue https://t.co/L1XMprYKjw https://t.co/Mp6RdCQaWN 1 hour ago sidi diallo New post (Truck Crashes Into an Easter Island Statue) has been published on Trending News - https://t.co/H6HmXXo5an 3 hours ago Desiree Hill, Ph.D. Truck Crashes Into an Easter Island Statue https://t.co/W4CCFI6HUz 4 hours ago ireportnews Truck Crashes Into an Easter Island Statue - The statues on Easter Island have stood for centuries, facing inland t… https://t.co/CPXWfd0Fuf 4 hours ago