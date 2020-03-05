Global  

Truck crashes into an Easter Island statue

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The statues on Easter Island have stood for centuries,  braving many challenges over the years: climate change, lichen growth, damage from livestock and the encroaching development of tourism. Add a runaway pickup truck to that list.
Chilean man crashes truck into sacred Easter Island stone statue, sparks furor

A Chilean man was arrested after he crashed his truck into one of the famous stone structures in Polynesia’s Easter Island causing “incalculable” damage.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •BBC News

