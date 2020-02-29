Fifty Stars with $5 million reasons to run again

Global  

The Age Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
David Hayes will sleep well before he decides whether to back-up Australian Cup winner Fifty Stars for a third week in a row in Saturday's All-Star Mile.
Recent related news from verified sources

Group 1 or $5 million? The options facing Fifty Stars

Back-to-back Blamey Stakes victor Fifty Stars has won a wildcard into the $5 million All-Star Mile but connections face a tough decision.
The Age


