Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Merrill, Utah St. hold off Wyoming in MWC tourney semifinals

Merrill, Utah St. hold off Wyoming in MWC tourney semifinals

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sam Merrill had 27 points and seven assists, Neemias Queta scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and No. 2 seed Utah State never trailed in its 89-82 win over Wyoming on Friday night in the Mountain West Conference tournament semifinals. Utah State plays top-seeded and fifth-ranked San Diego State — which […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Basketball_24x7

Basketball 24x7 🏀 Utah State basketball: Aggies hold off Wyoming’s upset bid - Deseret News https://t.co/2Q9gZ6quCn #basketball #basketballnews 5 hours ago

filterednews

Filtered News Merrill, Utah St. hold off Wyoming in MWC tourney semifinals https://t.co/2L0urezPaU 12 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Merrill, Utah St. hold off Wyoming in MWC tourney semifinals https://t.co/WcLeICi0uT 15 hours ago

_CollegeNetwork

The College Network The College Network Merrill, Utah St. hold off Wyoming in MWC tourney semifinals https://t.co/XvxqrpBRnY 15 hours ago

JackStyner1

Jack Styner Merrill, Utah St. hold off Wyoming in MWC tourney semifinals https://t.co/s0WKEaCUBn 16 hours ago

nicholasanorman

Nicholas Norman Merrill, Utah St. hold off Wyoming in MWC tourney semifinals https://t.co/iRTCxRl6dY #ncaa 16 hours ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Merrill, Utah St. hold off Wyoming in MWC tourney semifinals https://t.co/HMaIHeNj9y 16 hours ago

esportsws

Sports News Merrill, Utah St. hold off Wyoming in MWC tourney semifinals https://t.co/7UjDt8uK09 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.