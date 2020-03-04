Global  

Saudi-Russian breakup could collapse oil prices

Bangkok Post Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
An alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia that has helped to prop up world oil prices for the past three years has collapsed, threatening to send the market into freefall.
News video: Oil prices tumble as OPEC, Russia squabble

Oil prices tumble as OPEC, Russia squabble 01:00

 Oil prices tumbled Friday as reports came in that Russia would reject an OPEC plan to curb output. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

