THIS WE'LL DEFEND At least the Saudi's hold seditious conspirators accountable. Instead of depending on corrupt agencies to do the ri… https://t.co/nph5RdMjG9 1 minute ago

Roger Van Dusen RT @starved4justice: At least SOMEONE is seeing justice! Saudi Arabia arrests 3 members of royal family in alleged coup plot https://t.co/… 15 minutes ago

J.M. Hamilton RT @FinancialTimes: Saudi Arabia arrests at least three members of royal family https://t.co/TOmmxWMA8V 19 minutes ago

Starving4Justice2.0 At least SOMEONE is seeing justice! Saudi Arabia arrests 3 members of royal family in alleged coup plot https://t.co/tMfq7bn6T1 21 minutes ago

Mehboob Jeelani RT @OilSheppard: Saudi Arabia arrests at least 3 members of royal family | Financial Times #OOTT https://t.co/sbQb2OU3Iv 25 minutes ago

Garry Egan RT @PaulSommerville: Saudi Arabia arrests at least 3 members of royal family https://t.co/cRomV57qu1 28 minutes ago

Patrick Allan 🇨🇦🇺🇸 RT @FT: Saudi Arabia arrests at least three members of royal family https://t.co/eA8O0dh0Ia 50 minutes ago