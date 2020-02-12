Davis Cup: Australia beats Brazil 3-1 to qualify for finals

Global  

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia has advanced to the Davis Cup Finals in November with a tight 3-1 win over Brazil on hard courts at the Memorial Drive tennis center on Saturday. John Millman beat Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-7, (6), 7-6 (3) 7-6 (3) in the deciding match. Millman took the court after Australia’s doubles […]
