Davis Cup: Australia beats Brazil 3-1 to qualify for finals
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia has advanced to the Davis Cup Finals in November with a tight 3-1 win over Brazil on hard courts at the Memorial Drive tennis center on Saturday. John Millman beat Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-7, (6), 7-6 (3) 7-6 (3) in the deciding match. Millman took the court after Australia’s doubles […]
Occurred on February 29, 2020 / Williams, Western Australia, Australia Info from Licensor: "I live on a farm with my husband and 8 children. We have many big spiders visiting our house that come out of..