George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, donated to Joe Biden. He posted a photo of his $2,800 donation to Biden’s presidential campaign on Twitter. According to Business Insider, Conway has been a vocal critic against President Donald Trump. Conway said he donated because...
President *Donald Trump* announced Friday night that he has chosen Congressman *Mark Meadows* — a staunch ally in the House — to be his new White House... Mediaite Also reported by •NYTimes.com •Al Jazeera •Seattle Times •Reuters
Tweets about this
Nicholas Nicola RT @SBSNews: US President Donald Trump has chosen staunch ally Mark Meadows to be his new chief of staff - the fourth person to hold the po… 29 minutes ago
greeen Donald Trump names his fourth chief of staff in just over three years - https://t.co/EsKIY4v1y0 31 minutes ago
SBS News US President Donald Trump has chosen staunch ally Mark Meadows to be his new chief of staff - the fourth person to… https://t.co/XCIe4etczp 41 minutes ago
SMESoftware Donald Trump names Mark Meadows as fourth chief of staff https://t.co/UWQMdUb664 53 minutes ago
daniele manca (6) Donald Trump names Mark Meadows as fourth chief of staff (in soli 3 anni ....) via @FT https://t.co/8QclGqO5kJ 2 hours ago
量子猫 RT @FT: Donald Trump names Mark Meadows as fourth chief of staff https://t.co/bPUmdNolTT 4 hours ago
USA Live Feed Donald Trump names Mark Meadows as fourth chief of staff - https://t.co/10Xm2iydnj 5 hours ago
Oceanside Hotels Donald Trump names Mark Meadows as fourth chief of staff https://t.co/MuOklAHTUy 5 hours ago