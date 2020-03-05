Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump names his fourth chief of staff in just over three years

Donald Trump names his fourth chief of staff in just over three years

SBS Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Mark Meadows has been named US President Donald Trump's new chief of staff - becoming the fourth person to hold the position since Mr Trump took office in 2017.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: George Conway Donates To Joe Biden's Presidential Campaign

George Conway Donates To Joe Biden's Presidential Campaign 00:32

 George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, donated to Joe Biden. He posted a photo of his $2,800 donation to Biden’s presidential campaign on Twitter. According to Business Insider, Conway has been a vocal critic against President Donald Trump. Conway said he donated because...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Visit Site Ravaged By Tornadoes In Tennessee [Video]President Trump Visit Site Ravaged By Tornadoes In Tennessee

President Donald Trump paid a visit to the communities that suffered from the deadly tornadoes in Nashville, Tennessee.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:49Published

Lawsuit Being Threatened Over Donald Trump Flags [Video]Lawsuit Being Threatened Over Donald Trump Flags

Clearfield County leaders are being criticized for flags at the municipal building that show Pres. Donald Trump.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump abruptly replaces acting chief of staff Mulvaney with North Carolina lawmaker

President Donald Trump parted ways on Friday with acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and replaced him with conservative lawmaker and close ally Mark...
Reuters

BREAKING: Trump Announces Congressman Mark Meadows Replacing Mick Mulvaney as WH Chief of Staff

BREAKING: Trump Announces Congressman Mark Meadows Replacing Mick Mulvaney as WH Chief of StaffPresident *Donald Trump* announced Friday night that he has chosen Congressman *Mark Meadows* — a staunch ally in the House — to be his new White House...
Mediaite Also reported by •NYTimes.comAl JazeeraSeattle TimesReuters

Tweets about this

nicolasnicola22

Nicholas Nicola RT @SBSNews: US President Donald Trump has chosen staunch ally Mark Meadows to be his new chief of staff - the fourth person to hold the po… 29 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Donald Trump names his fourth chief of staff in just over three years - https://t.co/EsKIY4v1y0 31 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News US President Donald Trump has chosen staunch ally Mark Meadows to be his new chief of staff - the fourth person to… https://t.co/XCIe4etczp 41 minutes ago

SMESoftwarecouk

SMESoftware Donald Trump names Mark Meadows as fourth chief of staff https://t.co/UWQMdUb664 53 minutes ago

Daniele_Manca

daniele manca (6) Donald Trump names Mark Meadows as fourth chief of staff (in soli 3 anni ....) via ⁦@FT⁩ https://t.co/8QclGqO5kJ 2 hours ago

quantum1021

量子猫 RT @FT: Donald Trump names Mark Meadows as fourth chief of staff https://t.co/bPUmdNolTT 4 hours ago

usalivefeed

USA Live Feed Donald Trump names Mark Meadows as fourth chief of staff - https://t.co/10Xm2iydnj 5 hours ago

oceansidehotel

Oceanside Hotels Donald Trump names Mark Meadows as fourth chief of staff https://t.co/MuOklAHTUy 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.