Why doctors say we need to cast a wider net for COVID-19 in Canada

CBC.ca Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Canada's first case of coronavirus not linked to travel suggests we need to expand our surveillance systems to prevent an explosion of new cases, infectious disease experts say.
Tweets about this

chapbook2

chapbook 🏳️‍🌈 RT @CBCToronto: Why doctors say we need to cast a wider net for COVID-19 in Canada https://t.co/Jr28Yjiatz https://t.co/fq98pDt5vW 58 seconds ago

Ojibray

Raymond Why doctors say we need to cast a wider net for COVID-19 in Canada | CBC News https://t.co/GPRBYWUGYp 6 minutes ago

AGNCanada

AGNC ⚖ Fighting for Truth and Justice µ🜛℞ #Canada Why doctors say we need to cast a wider net for COVID-19 in Canada #Covid_19 Immune Kit #ProtectYourself… https://t.co/BohUda7FLO 15 minutes ago

CBCToronto

CBC Toronto Why doctors say we need to cast a wider net for COVID-19 in Canada https://t.co/Jr28Yjiatz https://t.co/fq98pDt5vW 18 minutes ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/kvZtWoX50W Canada's first case of coronavirus not linked to travel suggests we need to expand our surv… https://t.co/s6vMFTIA35 37 minutes ago

ShahzadaWaleed6

Shahzada Waleed Why doctors say we need to cast a wider net for COVID-19 in Canada | CBC News https://t.co/6JHXwP9QT4 https://t.co/YSalx4OKCo 37 minutes ago

rbclouston

RBClouston @PatientFactor @IP4PI @SurgeryCenterOK @DrBrianDay @shawn_whatley @BernieSanders Broke my right wrist last July. Th… https://t.co/hiF9af2Idh 1 day ago

maryannmom

maryann @kevinvrogers @TheDemocrats @JoeBiden Yes. I cast my Michigan vote for Warren. We need doctors’ offices full of nur… https://t.co/GArpsR4Y5o 2 days ago

