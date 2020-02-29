Coronavirus outbreak, daylight saving time, International Women's Day: 5 things to know this weekend
Saturday, 7 March 2020 (
6 hours ago)
Coronavirus concerns mount after positive tests on cruise ship, Get ready to spring your clocks forward and more things to start your weekend right.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
2 days ago < > Embed
Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus All sporting events in Italy will take place behind closed doors until at least April 3. Schools and universities will remain closed until March 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak. There have been more than 3,000 cases of the coronavirus,... Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus 01:02
Recent related videos from verified sources
Happening this weekend in Las Vegas
There are several events happening around Las Vegas this weekend. Every Friday is Feel Good Friday at Lee Canyon. The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is going blue in honor of Colorectal cancer..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:56 Published 1 day ago
Tokyo Olympics could be axed if coronavirus not controlled
TOKYO — In what would be considered a major blow, Dick Pound, senior IOC member, says the Tokyo Olympic Games could be canceled if the you-know-what's-it-19 isn't under control.
The Guardian reports..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:30 Published 6 days ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this