Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Davis Cup Qualifiers 2020: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran lose as Croatia take 2-0 lead against India

Davis Cup Qualifiers 2020: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran lose as Croatia take 2-0 lead against India

DNA Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
In the ongoing Davis Cup Qualifiers 2020, host Croatia won both the singles rubbers against team India at the end of day one at Dom Sportova in Zagreb.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

INDIA WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD ANNOUNCED, HARMANPREET TO LEAD | OneIndia News [Video]INDIA WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD ANNOUNCED, HARMANPREET TO LEAD | OneIndia News

The selectors have announced Harmanpreet Kaur-led India squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, starting February 21. Bengal's rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh was the only new face in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Davis Cup: Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan lose in singles; India down 2-0 against Croatia


Indian Express

Davis Cup: India bench No. 1 Sumit Nagal for Croatia tie

In a bold decision, underdogs India on Thursday preferred Ramkumar Ramanathan over No. 1 singles player Sumit Nagal for their clash against top seeds Croatia in...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CreativAttack

Mahmut ÜNAL RT @dna: #DavisCupQualifiers: #RamkumarRamanathan, #PrajneshGunneswaran lose as #Croatia take 2-0 lead against #India . . . #DavisCup #Tenn… 8 minutes ago

dna

DNA #DavisCupQualifiers: #RamkumarRamanathan, #PrajneshGunneswaran lose as #Croatia take 2-0 lead against #India . . .… https://t.co/wgCuxW6ZTp 9 minutes ago

KhelNow

Khel Now India trailed Croatia at the end of the day's play in the Davis Cup qualifiers in Zagreb. Prajnesh Gunneswaran was… https://t.co/9RYxGHt7pl 5 hours ago

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @ITGDsports: #DavisCupQualifiers | Playing against world number 37 and the 2014 US Open Champion, Ramkumar played a fearless brand of te… 7 hours ago

ITGDsports

India Today Sports #DavisCupQualifiers | Playing against world number 37 and the 2014 US Open Champion, Ramkumar played a fearless bra… https://t.co/aBECZneGr6 7 hours ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports Ramkumar Ramanathan lost a dogfight with Marin Cilic in one of the best matches of his career after unforced errors… https://t.co/30ZQhU4ti9 9 hours ago

News18Sports

News18 Sports India chose Ramkumar Ramanathan over number one singles player Sumit Nagal for their clash against Croatia in the… https://t.co/SMZpdDK1Gp 1 day ago

dt_next

DT Next In a bold decision, underdogs India on Thursday preferred Ramkumar Ramanathan over number one singles player… https://t.co/YNJiErp61w 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.