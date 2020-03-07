Global  

'It is time to move on': Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer after announcing retirement

DNA Saturday, 7 March 2020
In 31 Test, 1944 runs at an average of 34.11 with 11 fifties and five centuries - this is what former India opener Wasim Jaffer achieved his two-decade-long cricketing career.
Recent related news from verified sources

'It is time to move on,' says 42-year-old veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer who announced his retirement

In 31 Test, 1944 runs at an average of 34.11 with 11 fifties and five centuries - this is what former India opener Wasim Jaffer achieved his two-decade-long...
DNA

Wasim Jaffer announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Jaffer has played 31 Tests and scored 1,944 runs with an average of 34.11. He has five hundreds and 11 fifties.
Hindu

