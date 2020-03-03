Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus updates: Deaths mount in Italy and Iran

Coronavirus updates: Deaths mount in Italy and Iran

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The WHO has described the growing number of places outside China reporting their first COVID-19 cases as "deeply concerning." Public health bodies are struggling to contain the epidemic. Follow DW for the latest updates.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus In Massachusetts Now 7 Presumptive Positive And 1 Confirmed Case [Video]Coronavirus In Massachusetts Now 7 Presumptive Positive And 1 Confirmed Case

WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:28Published

Brigham And Women's Tests Guests Of Biogen Conference For Coronavirus [Video]Brigham And Women's Tests Guests Of Biogen Conference For Coronavirus

WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Live Coronavirus Updates and Coverage

President Trump was weighing more restrictions on travelers arriving from other countries. In Italy and Iran, cases and deaths rose sharply.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.