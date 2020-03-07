Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > SA vs Aus | Labuschagne hits century on return to roots

SA vs Aus | Labuschagne hits century on return to roots

Hindu Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Applauded by a large group of his South African family at Senwes Park, Labuschagne made 108 in an Australian total of 254 for seven after they were sent in to bat.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gulftoday

Gulf Today Australia’s Labuschagne hits century on return to his South African roots https://t.co/BbCc0fLo7I 47 minutes ago

AFP_Sport

AFP Sport Marnus Labuschagne hits a maiden one-day international century for Australia on his return to his South African roo… https://t.co/lluvAdFXX5 1 hour ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Labuschagne hits century on return to roots https://t.co/inOaaqJ2ZV 2 hours ago

24NewsHD

24 News HD Labuschagne hits century on return to roots https://t.co/2rHBy1EAaN https://t.co/348o66YomT 2 hours ago

wahabarishaji

Wahabarishaji Media Group (W.M.G)🇹🇿🇰🇪🇺🇬🇿🇦 Labuschagne hits century on return to roots - https://t.co/QXdrMa5Ms5 2 hours ago

TOISportsNews

TOI Sports News 3rd ODI: Labuschagne hits century on return to roots https://t.co/dCzikAPokY 2 hours ago

TOICricket

TOI Cricket 3rd ODI: Labuschagne hits century on return to roots https://t.co/CFyK8v8gFM 2 hours ago

toisports

TOI Sports 3rd ODI: Labuschagne hits century on return to roots Read: https://t.co/VcASiZNv6B https://t.co/Do1WclxWEL 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.