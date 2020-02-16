Global  

Liverpool rallies to beat Bournemouth and go 25 points ahead

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A scare survived this time, and Liverpool moved closer to lifting the Premier League trophy. By recovering from conceding early to beat Bournemouth 2-1, Liverpool extended its Premier League lead on Saturday to 25 points, a week after its hopes of an unbeaten title campaign ended. Defensive lapses were seized on […]
