Kenny Atkinson out as Nets coach in surprise split

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets surprisingly split with coach Kenny Atkinson on Saturday, even as they remain on track for a second consecutive playoff berth. The morning after Atkinson guided the Nets to a rout of San Antonio, the Nets announced they had “mutually agreed to part ways” with the fourth-year coach. Jacque […]
