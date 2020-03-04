Global  

Coronavirus daily news update, March 7: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, continue to pop up around the Puget Sound region. In total, 15 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease. Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and […]
WBZ News Update For March 4

WBZ News Update For March 4 02:31

 Biden Wins MA Democratic Primary; Coronavirus Meeting For State Leaders; Hundreds Of Hands-Free Driving Warnings; 7-Day Forecast

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut, Nassau County Latest To See New Confirmed Cases

As of Saturday morning, there were 44 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York state, including a Connecticut hospital worker who lives in Westchester County and is now under self-quarantine at home...

Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed

New concerns about the coronavirus after the number of cases worldwide tops 100,000.

Coronavirus daily update, March 4: What we know so far about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation

New cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, continue to pop up around the Puget Sound region. In total, 28 people in...
Seattle Times

NBA Calendar

April 15 — Regular season ends. April 18 — Playoffs begin. May 19 — Draft lottery, Chicago. May 21-24 — Draft combine, Chicago. Most Read Stories...
Seattle Times

