Coronavirus: Dozens trapped as China quarantine hotel collapses

BBC News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The hotel in Quanzhou was being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility, state media says.
News video: China's coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, killing at least 7

China's coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, killing at least 7 03:16

Ten Dead, 23 Still Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed China Hotel [Video]Ten Dead, 23 Still Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed China Hotel

Reuters reports 23 people remain trapped in the rubble of a collapsed hotel in the port city of Quanzhou, China. The hotel was being used to quarantine people under observation for the..

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China [Video]Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China

Several people have died and more remain trapped after a hotel, where people were being observed for coronavirus, collapsed in China on Saturday evening. David Doyle reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: At least four dead in China quarantine hotel collapse

The search for survivors goes on at the Quanzhou hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility.
BBC News

China quarantine hotel collapse 'traps 70'

A hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine has collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, media reports say.
SBS


