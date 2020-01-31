Contractor with links to Trump recruited ex-spies to infiltrate Democratic campaigns, liberal groups
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () WASHINGTON — Erik Prince, the security contractor with close ties to the Trump administration, has in recent years helped recruit former American and British spies for secretive intelligence-gathering operations that included infiltrating Democratic congressional campaigns, labor organizations and other groups considered hostile to the Trump agenda, according to interviews and documents. One of the former […]
