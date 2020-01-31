Global  

Contractor with links to Trump recruited ex-spies to infiltrate Democratic campaigns, liberal groups

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — Erik Prince, the security contractor with close ties to the Trump administration, has in recent years helped recruit former American and British spies for secretive intelligence-gathering operations that included infiltrating Democratic congressional campaigns, labor organizations and other groups considered hostile to the Trump agenda, according to interviews and documents. One of the former […]
 Erik Prince is the brother of Education Secretary and billionaire Betsy DeVos. He's also a sometimes unofficial advisor to President Trump. According to Business Insider, Prince worked to recruit former spies to infiltrate left-wing organizations. Undercover operatives recorded leaders in liberal...

