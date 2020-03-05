Man tests negative for COVID-19 in Udupi

A 75-year-old man who had visited Israel and was admitted to the district government hospital with symptoms of COVID-19 has tested negative for the d

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: Chinese man who locked himself in Greater Noida flat tests negative A Chinese man locked himself in his Greater Noida flat as he suspected to have been infected with coronavirus. The flat is located in Greater Noida's Beta 2 police station area. Later, the Chinese.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:37Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Man tests negative for COVID-19 A 25-year-old man who was quarantined in a special ward of Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, for suspected symptoms of COVID-19

Hindu 2 days ago



Chinese man residing in Greater Noida tests negative for coronavirus A man from China who was suspected to be infected with Coronavirus has "tested negative" for the deadly virus, Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava told ANI....

IndiaTimes 3 days ago





Tweets about this