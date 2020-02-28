Facebook says it will ban ads for medical face masks
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook is temporarily banning advertisements for medical face masks as part of an effort to prevent use of its platform to exploit people’s concerns about the new coronavirus. The ban covers advertisements on the social media platform as well as commercial listings on Facebook Marketplace, the company said. Facebook said it would […]
Facebook to Remove Trump's Census Ads for 2020 According to Reuters, the advertisements contain census misinformation, which goes against the platform's policy. The ads tell visitors to fill out an “Official 2020 Congressional District Census." Trump census ad, via Facebook Facebook originally...