Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Facebook says it will ban ads for medical face masks

Facebook says it will ban ads for medical face masks

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook is temporarily banning advertisements for medical face masks as part of an effort to prevent use of its platform to exploit people’s concerns about the new coronavirus. The ban covers advertisements on the social media platform as well as commercial listings on Facebook Marketplace, the company said. Facebook said it would […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Facebook to Remove Trump's Census Ads for 2020

Facebook to Remove Trump's Census Ads for 2020 01:07

 Facebook to Remove Trump's Census Ads for 2020 According to Reuters, the advertisements contain census misinformation, which goes against the platform's policy. The ads tell visitors to fill out an “Official 2020 Congressional District Census." Trump census ad, via Facebook Facebook originally...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization [Video]Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization

Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the ads will be used to provide information on the coronavirus. Users will receive up-to-date..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Medical face masks sold out across KC area [Video]Medical face masks sold out across KC area

Despite the fact that health officials say face masks won't necessarily prevent you from catching coronavirus, medical face masks are sold out at area retailers across Kansas City.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook to Ban Ads for Medical Face Masks to Prevent Exploitation During COVID-19 Spread


TIME

Facebook bans face mask ads to fight coronavirus price gouging

On Friday, Facebook announced that it would further attempt to limit coronavirus-related chaos on its platform by banning commerce listings and advertisements...
TechCrunch


Tweets about this

iancaldwellCTV

Ian Caldwell Facebook says it will ban ads for medical face masks https://t.co/YaJST6FYv0 8 minutes ago

NigeriaNewsdesk

Nigeria Newsdesk Facebook says it will ban ads for medical face masks https://t.co/pII8yG00QY 8 minutes ago

todayng

TODAY Facebook says it will ban ads for medical face masks https://t.co/LI875BcDjJ 8 minutes ago

sexybae_xo

njoku ijeoma Facebook says it will ban ads for medical face masks https://t.co/LzRYUrtH2C https://t.co/uyhOnIcDAD 16 minutes ago

RealAbdulQadir

Abdul Moh’d Facebook says it will ban ads for medical face masks https://t.co/COvBiArW8w https://t.co/29LU4GvFCu 19 minutes ago

ChonrieL

Chonrie M. Lemieux RT @FOX8NOLA: Facebook says it will ban ads for medical face masks https://t.co/FlcQB7tcd9 20 minutes ago

rokyfitz

Roxanne Fitzgerald RT @CTVNews: Facebook says it will ban ads for medical face masks https://t.co/CwaK6aHYpe https://t.co/A4INGSFoaS 21 minutes ago

RickHackerGhost

Rick Hacker : Ghost Writers Association of America RT @13abc: Facebook is temporarily banning ads for medical face masks, as part of an effort to prevent use of its platform to exploit peopl… 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.