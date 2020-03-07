Global  

Dele Alli’s penalty rescues point for Tottenham at Burnley

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
BURNLEY, England (AP) — Dele Alli’s second-half penalty helped Tottenham avoid a third successive Premier League defeat in a 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday. In the absence of injured strikers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, Alli took over spot-kick duties and registered his 50th Premier League goal five minutes after halftime with a cool […]
