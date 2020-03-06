Global  

Liverpool back on track after Bournemouth scare at Anfield

WorldNews Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Liverpool back on track after Bournemouth scare at AnfieldLiverpool returned to winning ways after coming from behind to beat struggling Bournemouth 2-1. The Reds moved to within three wins of claiming a first league title in 30 years after passing another test of character as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane netted. Callum Wilson had fired Bournemouth in to a ninth-minute lead at Anfield before Salah became the first Liverpool player since Michael Owen to score 20-plus goals in three successive seasons. WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW 22...
News video: Klopp bemoans VAR despite victory

Klopp bemoans VAR despite victory 00:42

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp bemoans VAR after Bournemouth took a controversial lead during Liverpool's 2-1 victory at Anfield on Saturday.

