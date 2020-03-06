Liverpool back on track after Bournemouth scare at Anfield
Liverpool returned to winning ways after coming from behind to beat struggling Bournemouth 2-1. The Reds moved to within three wins of claiming a first league title in 30 years after passing another test of character as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane netted. Callum Wilson had fired Bournemouth in to a ninth-minute lead at Anfield before Salah became the first Liverpool player since Michael Owen to score 20-plus goals in three successive seasons.
