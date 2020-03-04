Global  

Publisher Cancels Plans to Release Woody Allen Memoir

WorldNews Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Publisher Cancels Plans to Release Woody Allen MemoirNEW YORKWoody Allen’s publisher has decided to cancel the planned release of his memoir “Apropos of Nothing.” The announcement Friday by Hachette Book Group followed days of criticism focused on allegations that Allen sexually abused his daughter Dylan Farrow. On...
News video: Publishing house staff stage walk-out over Woody Allen memoir

Publishing house staff stage walk-out over Woody Allen memoir 00:35

 Staff at publishing house Little, Brown and Company staged a walkout on Thursday to protest plans to release Woody Allen's memoir.

Hachette cancels publication of Woody Allen's memoir a month before release [Video]Hachette cancels publication of Woody Allen's memoir a month before release

Staff at the publisher's New York office staged a walkout in protest over the upcoming release.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:45Published

Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News [Video]Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News

Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:56Published


Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — Woody Allen’s publisher has decided to cancel the planned release of his memoir “Apropos of Nothing.” The announcement Friday by Hachette...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comBBC NewsBelfast TelegraphCBC.caWorldNewsJapan Todayeuronews

Woody Allen's memoir release canned by publisher days after employees stage walkout

Hachette Book Group decided to cancel the planned release following days of public criticism and a walkout by employees.
SBS Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphCBC.caE! OnlineJust JaredHinduNPR

