Giannis battered in showdown, says knee OK Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Antetokounmpo needed three stitches for a busted lip and tweaked his left knee on a scary fall Friday night as the Giannis Antetokounmpo needed three stitches for a busted lip and tweaked his left knee on a scary fall Friday night as the Bucks fell 113-103 to the Lakers in a showdown of the NBA 's top two teams. ...... 👓 View full article

