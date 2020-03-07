Nine killed in Mexico shootout with police Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Nine people were killed in a bloody confrontation Friday in western Mexico between a criminal gang and agents investigating a suspected kidnapping. The dead included two officers and six people believed to have been held captive in a house in Tlaquepaque, Nine people were killed in a bloody confrontation Friday in western Mexico between a criminal gang and agents investigating a suspected kidnapping. The dead included two officers and six people believed to have been held captive in a house in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco state, the state prosecutor's office said. Another... 👓 View full article

