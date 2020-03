Trump Names Mark Meadows Chief of Staff, Ousting Mick Mulvaney

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

(Written by Peter Baker ) President Donald Trump on Friday pushed out Mick Mulvaney , his acting White House chief of staff , and replaced him with Rep. Mark Meadows, a stalwart conservative ally, shaking up his team in the middle of one of the biggest crises of his presidency. Trump announced the change on Twitter after arriving in Florida for a weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate, choosing to make one of the most significant switches he can make in his White House on a Friday night when most of the country had tuned out news for the weekend. As a consolation prize, the president named Mulvaney a special envoy for Northern Ireland . Trump’s decision to push out Mulvaney came as the president...