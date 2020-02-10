Global  

Adidas to launch footwear research into space so it can make better sneakers

WorldNews Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Adidas to launch footwear research into space so it can make better sneakersNew York (CNN)Adidas is one of the latest companies to send materials to the International Space Station in the name of science. Or, in this particular case, more comfortable footwear. Dozens of pellets made from the same plastic that Adidas (ADDDF) melds into the soles of sneakers will arrive at the International Space Station after SpaceX launches the experiment Friday at 11:50 pm ET from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The pellets will be packed among 4,500 pounds of supplies. Over the past decade, NASA has worked with SpaceX to launch thousands of pounds of food, toiletries and other items that sustain the astronauts living aboard the International Space...
