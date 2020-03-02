Global  

What Andrew Yang is doing next: A push for UBI and “human-centered capitalism”

WorldNews Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
What Andrew Yang is doing next: A push for UBI and “human-centered capitalism”Andrew Yang surrounded by supporters in New Hampshire. | Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Yang’s new nonprofit, Humanity Forward, will try to advance the ideas he pushed in his campaign. Andrew Yang’s presidential run may be over , but he is betting that the ideas he ran on — especially universal basic income and data privacy — are ready for their moment in the spotlight. On Thursday, he announced that he’s launching an activist organization called Humanity Forward, which will attempt to build on the momentum and internet enthusiasm for the Yang campaign to lobby for “ a human-centered America” . According to a press release from Humanity Forward, it will...
