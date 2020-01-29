Global  

Two British Airways baggage handlers test positive for Covid-19 virus, sent home to self-isolate

WorldNews Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Two British Airways baggage handlers test positive for Covid-19 virus, sent home to self-isolateTwo British Airways staff have been sent home to self-isolate and recover after contracting coronavirus, Public Health England have confirmed to the airline. It’s the second big hit to the UK’s aviation industry in a matter of days, following the collapse of FlyBe — the regional airline operator,...
School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus [Video]School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus

A primary school was closed today for a deep clean after a parent of a pupil tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.The news came as health officials confirmed that there had been two new..

More Airlines Drop Flights to China as Virus Spreads [Video]More Airlines Drop Flights to China as Virus Spreads

British Airways halted all flights to China and American Airlines suspended flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing. Several other airlines including Finnair, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and..

Two British Airways baggage handlers test positive for coronavirus

Two British Airways baggage handlers test positive for coronavirusPublic Health England has confirmed that two members of BA staff have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus
Two British Airways baggage handlers at Heathrow test positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

Two British Airways baggage handlers at Heathrow test positive for COVID-19 coronavirusThe number of confirmed cases in the UK has risen to 163
