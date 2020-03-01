Global  

Italy set to lock down Lombardy after coronavirus jump

Reuters Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Italy is set to lock down its wealthiest and most populous region, which includes the financial capital Milan, as part of tough new measures expected to be approved on Saturday to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus jump | Italy poised to lock down Lombardy

The new rules include telling people not to enter or leave Lombardy, which is home to some 10 million people, as well as 11 provinces in four of Italy's 19 other...
Hindu Also reported by •Reuters

UK steps up coronavirus planning amid jump in new cases

Britain announced a jump in coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 12 new infections taking the total to 35, as health minister Matt Hancock said the government was...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersMotley FoolSeekingAlphaNew Zealand Herald

