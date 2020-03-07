Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Baker, Harper rally Rutgers past Purdue 71-68 in OT

Baker, Harper rally Rutgers past Purdue 71-68 in OT

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Geo Baker scored 19 points to help lift Rutgers to a 71-68 overtime victory over Purdue Saturday in the final regular season game for both teams. Ron Harper Jr. added 15 points, including the winner, for the Scarlet Knights (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten). Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic made a 3-pointer and […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Rutgers rallies as Purdue 71-68 in overtime

Rutgers rallies as Purdue 71-68 in overtimeGeo Baker scored 19 points to help lift Rutgers to a 71-68 overtime victory over Purdue
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.