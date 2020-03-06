Global  

Five-storey quarantine hotel in China collapses and 'traps 70'

SBS Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
A hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine has collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, media reports say.
News video: Vendor sells face masks and tissues on Thai street as even hospitals run out of them during COVID-19 outbreak

Vendor sells face masks and tissues on Thai street as even hospitals run out of them during COVID-19 outbreak 02:26

 A vendor whizzes around Bangkok selling tissues and face masks as even hospitals ran out of protective gear amid a worsening coronavirus crisis. The man was seen yesterday (March 5) evening with hundreds of packets of tissue and face masks stacked up on his vehicle. Even some hospitals in the...

China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses [Video]China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses

Approximately 70 people were trapped in a collapsed hotel in the city of Quanzhou, in southeastern Fujian province, the city government said on its website.

Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus [Video]Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus

Buddhist monks in Thailand are working around the clock to sew scared orange face masks to guard themselves against coronavirus. The religious devotees in Chiang Mai in the north of the country..

Quarantine hotel collapses in China, trapping 70 people

A hotel used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients collapsed in southeastern China on Saturday, trapping some 70 people,...
Hotel in China being used for coronavirus quarantine collapses with 70 inside, reports say

A hotel in China has collapsed with 70 people trapped inside. The hotel was being used as a coronavirus quarantine location according to the official news...
Bloss55

🐨🐨🦘🦘Robyn Bonser🔥🔥🔥 RT @PerthWAustralia: 70 people believed to have been in the building at the time #Coronavirus quarantine hotel’ Collapses in #China https:/… 3 minutes ago

Unhappy79596500

Thank you Queen for your blessings. RT @ezracheungtoto: #BREAKING: A five-storey hotel in Quanzhou in the Fujian province suddenly collapses on March 7 evening. Several Chines… 3 minutes ago

myghanalinks

Myghanalinks About 30 people remained trapped early on Sunday after a five-storey hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine co… https://t.co/xxqf2k9stg 7 minutes ago

myghanalinks

Myghanalinks About 30 people remained trapped early on Sunday after a five-storey hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine co… https://t.co/Wdp5N2rdv9 8 minutes ago

PerthWAustralia

💧Jade & David for a Better Australia 70 people believed to have been in the building at the time #Coronavirus quarantine hotel’ Collapses in #China… https://t.co/LNFIciJeun 8 minutes ago

AnnieMurphy6

Annie Murphy RT @SBSNews: A hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine has collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou https://t.co/C1XfHeMJO4 10 minutes ago

RealKevinFett

𝕭𝖊𝖊𝖟𝖊𝖗 ☣️ ‘Coronavirus quarantine hotel’ collapses in southeast China https://t.co/CQ4fOSMVCq #CoronaVirusUpdate… https://t.co/MqjhQBWNKE 25 minutes ago

glassofgreentea

Ashraaf Zakaria RT @NST_Online: #NSTworld: About 30 people remained trapped early on Sunday after a five-storey hotel being used for #coronavirus #quaranti… 44 minutes ago

