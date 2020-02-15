Global  

Tim Hortons scraps Roll Up The Rim contest cups amid coronavirus fears

CBC.ca Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Tim Hortons says it is scrapping paper cups for its upcoming Roll Up The Rim contest due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and running the contest online.
Tim Hortons Announces Changes To Roll Up The Rim Contest [Video]Tim Hortons Announces Changes To Roll Up The Rim Contest

After 35 years, the coffee chain is looking to modernize its annual contest by pushing customers to its mobile app.

Is 'Roll Up the Rim to Win' all wrapped up? [Video]Is "Roll Up the Rim to Win" all wrapped up?

Is time up for a Tim Hortons tradition?

Tim Hortons scraps Roll Up The Rim cups over coronavirus concerns

Tim Hortons says it is scrapping plans for its upcoming Roll Up The Rim contest due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
CTV News

No reusable cups: Starbucks will temporarily pause the use of personal cups over coronavirus fears

Starbucks won't allow use of reusable mugs over coronavirus fears. The coffee giant will still give a 10-cent discount for bringing in cups from home.
USATODAY.com

