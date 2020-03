Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonah Mathews hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 1 second remaining on senior day, helping Southern California edge UCLA 54-52 on Saturday and end the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. The Bruins (19-12, 12-6 Pac-12 Conference) came into the game tied for first with Oregon. Now they’ll have to await the outcome of […] 👓 View full article