Megan Plain Florida State's win makes the Seminoles ACC regular season champs, which means Virginia men's hoops has a share of… https://t.co/eQ3u6xapG1 7 minutes ago Kihei Maui "Clark Hit 3 to Lift No. 22 Virginia Past No. 10 Louisville" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/PLdQsibzdV 15 minutes ago Deonna Fehn "Clark Hit 3 to Lift No. 22 Virginia Past No. 10 Louisville" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/AzfA2TP6ps 24 minutes ago Felicia McLin "Clark Hit 3 to Lift No. 22 Virginia Past No. 10 Louisville" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/GxWcLs2JbS 30 minutes ago Augustine Marin "Clark Hit 3 to Lift No. 22 Virginia Past No. 10 Louisville" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/yJjER9i3gQ 32 minutes ago Tony T 🇺🇸 RT @AP_Top25: Clark hit 3 to lift No. 22 Virginia past No. 10 Louisville. https://t.co/7oFoSTSwlc 32 minutes ago UVA BB Report Clark hit 3 to lift No. 22 Virginia past No. 10 Louisville #UVa https://t.co/0XuLAMCLee https://t.co/oaZSMooBvw 36 minutes ago AP Top 25 Clark hit 3 to lift No. 22 Virginia past No. 10 Louisville. https://t.co/7oFoSTSwlc 38 minutes ago