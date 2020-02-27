Clark hit 3 to lift No. 22 Virginia past No. 10 Louisville

Global  

Seattle Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, and No. 22 Virginia recovered after blowing a 14-point second half lead to beat No. 10 Louisville 57-54 on Saturday. The Cavaliers (23-7, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the 10th time in 11 games and moved into a […]
Clark’s 3-pointer lifts Virginia past Virginia Tech, 56-53

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark made a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left and Virginia recovered after blowing a big lead and beat Virginia Tech 56-53 on...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

No. 11 Louisville pulls away from Virginia Tech 68-52

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 11 Louisville moved into first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 68-52...
Seattle Times


