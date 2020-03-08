Italy considers China-style coronavirus lockdowns for up to quarter of population
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () ROME – Italy’s government on Saturday considered dramatically expanding its northern lockdown zone to encompass up to 15 million people – about a quarter of the country’s population – in an extraordinary bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to a draft proposal reviewed by The Washington Post. The measures had not been […]
More than a quarter of Italy’s population have been placed in mandatory quarantine as the government attempts to stem the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree just after midnight, which affects about 16 million people in the country’s prosperous north, including...