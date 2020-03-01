Brandon Jones races to 2nd career NASCAR Xfinity victory

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brandon Jones passed Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammate Kyle Busch with 20 laps remaining and pulled away Saturday at Phoenix Raceway for his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory. Rookie Harrison Burton finished second and Busch was third, giving Joe Gibbs Racing the top three finishers. Burton has finished in the […] 👓 View full article

