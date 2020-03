DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds, while graduate reserve Justin Robinson offered a huge spark to help 12th-ranked Duke beat rival North Carolina 89-76 in Saturday’s regular-season finale. Robinson — the son of retired NBA great David Robinson — matched career highs with 13 points and six rebounds […]



