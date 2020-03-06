Global  

Trump ‘not concerned’ as coronavirus cases rise in DC area

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he isn’t concerned “at all” about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House after the nation’s capital reported its first case Saturday. Maryland officials warned Saturday that a person who attended the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in the suburb of Oxon Hill had tested […]
News video: Bay Area First Responders Practice Protocols for Coronavirus Cases

Bay Area First Responders Practice Protocols for Coronavirus Cases 01:31

 When emergency crews arrive at a scene, they too are concerned about their own health and safety. Now the CDC has proposed new COVID-19 protocols to help both responders and the people they're trying to help. Don Ford reports. (3-6-20)

'I'm not concerned at all': Donald Trump not worried by Washington cases

A person who's since tested positive for coronavirus had recently attended a conservative political conference, where Donald Trump and Mike Pence also visited.
SBS

Trump dismisses fears he was exposed to coronavirus after man at rally tests positive

Trump dismisses fears he was exposed to coronavirus after man at rally tests positivePresident Donald Trump says he isn't concerned "at all" about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House after the nation's capital reported its first...
