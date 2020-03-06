Trump ‘not concerned’ as coronavirus cases rise in DC area
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he isn’t concerned “at all” about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House after the nation’s capital reported its first case Saturday. Maryland officials warned Saturday that a person who attended the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in the suburb of Oxon Hill had tested […]
When emergency crews arrive at a scene, they too are concerned about their own health and safety. Now the CDC has proposed new COVID-19 protocols to help both responders and the people they're trying to help. Don Ford reports. (3-6-20)
President Donald Trump says he isn't concerned "at all" about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House after the nation's capital reported its first... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •France 24 •Seattle Times •Newsy •USATODAY.com •Reuters
