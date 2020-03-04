Arctic Winter Games canceled because of coronavirus concerns
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () WHITEHORSE, Yukon (AP) — The Arctic Winter Games have been canceled because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. The games, which celebrate northern sports and culture from around the circumpolar world, were schedule to begin March 16 in Whitehorse. The host group says it made the decision on the recommendation of Yukon’s acting chief medical […]
As some of Italy’s biggest sporting events are played in March, the players on the field are unlikely to hear any cheers, as coronavirus fears have barred crowds from attending games. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.