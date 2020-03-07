Utah St tops No. 5 San Diego State for Mountain West title

Global  

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sam Merrill scored 17 of his 27 points in the second half, including a contested 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left to lift Utah State to a 59-56 victory over No. 5 San Diego State in the Mountain West Tournament championship on Saturday. The Aggies (26-8) rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit […]
