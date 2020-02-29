International Women's Day: 'Time has changed and girls have come a long way,' says Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () On the occasion of International Women's Day, Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar said she is proud of being a woman. She said she is excited about the 'very special' day which is celebrated on March 8 every year.
Sunday, March 8 is International Women's Day! To mark the occasion, one group is raising funds to their mission of empowering girls in the impoverished nation of Kenya. Joining us to discuss the "Jammin 4 Kenya" event and how Mercy's Light provides crucial support...